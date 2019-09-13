Ariana Grande lets Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey do all the work in a new music video for the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot

By
Olivia Singh
-
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey in the music video for

caption
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey in the music video for “Don’t Call Me Angel.”
source
Ariana Grande/YouTube

  • Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey released the Hannah Lux Davis-directed music video for their new song “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which is part of the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.
  • The video shows the pop powerhouses working for Elizabeth Banks’ film character, Bosley, and infiltrating a mansion.
  • Del Rey does target practice with knives and nunchucks, Cyrus gets in a boxing ring and beats up a man, and Grande stands on a balcony with a walkie talkie as the lookout.
  • At the end of the video, the three women (dressed in all-black outfits and large wings) have a feast before heading to their next mission.
  • Watch the music video below. “Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters on Friday, November 15.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.