Ariana Grande lets Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey do all the work in a new music video for the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot

- source
- Ariana Grande/YouTube
- Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey released the Hannah Lux Davis-directed music video for their new song “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which is part of the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.
- The video shows the pop powerhouses working for Elizabeth Banks’ film character, Bosley, and infiltrating a mansion.
- Del Rey does target practice with knives and nunchucks, Cyrus gets in a boxing ring and beats up a man, and Grande stands on a balcony with a walkie talkie as the lookout.
- At the end of the video, the three women (dressed in all-black outfits and large wings) have a feast before heading to their next mission.
- Watch the music video below. “Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters on Friday, November 15.
