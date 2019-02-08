Watch Ariana Grande seduce both a boy and his girlfriend in the music video for her newest single

Callie Ahlgrim, Insider
Ariana starts the video with long, blonde hair, instead of her signature hairstyle.

  • On Friday, Ariana Grande dropped her newest album “Thank U, Next” – as well as a new music video for the album’s final track, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”
  • The video follows Grande as she covets and flirts with another girl’s boyfriend.
  • The girl looks suspiciously like Grande, complete with similar clothing and a sleek, high ponytail.
  • The surprise ending shows Grande apparently preferring her own lookalike.
  • Watch the video below below.

