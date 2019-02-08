Watch Ariana Grande seduce both a boy and his girlfriend in the music video for her newest single

- source
- On Friday, Ariana Grande dropped her newest album “Thank U, Next” – as well as a new music video for the album’s final track, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”
- The video follows Grande as she covets and flirts with another girl’s boyfriend.
- The girl looks suspiciously like Grande, complete with similar clothing and a sleek, high ponytail.
- The surprise ending shows Grande apparently preferring her own lookalike.
- Watch the video below below.
