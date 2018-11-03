Ariana Grande revealed the name of her new album, and it’s a phrase she used to diss Pete Davidson

caption The singer has a new album coming. source Kevin Winter /Getty

Ariana Grande has confirmed on Twitter that the title of her new album will be “Thank U, Next.”

Grande previously used the phrase to chastise her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson

The “God is a Woman” singer also tweeted what reads a lot like song lyrics.

In a Saturday morning series of Tweets, Ariana Grande confirmed the name of her next album will be “Thank U, Next,” a phrase that the singer previously used to diss her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

When a fan asked, “Is thank u, next gonna be the last track of the album?” Grande responded with, “Yes.”

According to the singer’s tweet, fans can also expect a new song to come before the album.

issa song and an album …. you’ll get the song first https://t.co/Bv99dX7mM1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

If her new album’s title wasn’t clear enough, the singer ended the Twitter-palooza with a “anyway … thank u, next“

anyway …… thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

The title wasn’t the only thing the singer was willing to share about her new album.

In a Twitter thread, Grande shared what read a lot like lyrics. Although, she hasn’t confirmed what the lyrics allude to or if their even lyrics, it’s easy to suspect the song, and perhaps entire album, will concern her recent breakup.

cause look what i found …. ain’t no need for searching and for that i say…. thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

got so much love….. got so much patience….. i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

and for that i say ……. thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

In a different Twitter thread, the singer hinted at what is possibly more lyrics.

cause her name is Ari …. n i’m so good w thaaaat — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

n how she handles pain …. that shits amazin — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

The title of the album seems to be a reference to an earlier Tweet by Grande

On November 1, in a series of now-deleted Tweets, the popstar appeared to chastise Davidson after he joked about their failed engagement.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” she wrote on Twitter. “thank u, next.”

caption Grande seems to be calling out the fact Davidson wasn’t as famous before he met her. source Ariana Grande/Twitter

caption This will be the title of her next album. source Ariana Grande/Twitter

While Grande did not mention Davidson by name, many fans interpreted these tweets as a response to a joke he made in a new promo for the upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live,” in which he jokingly proposing to singer Maggie Rodgers. In the promo, when Rodger’s denied the proposal, he responded with, “0 for 3” – a reference to his previous broken engagements.

On Saturday morning, however, Grande seemed to take a new approach toward the breakup tweeting “no drags… no shade… jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth” followed by a black heart.

no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth ???? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

