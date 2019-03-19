Ariana Grande kicked off her ‘Sweetener’ tour in New York with a tribute to her late ex Mac Miller

caption Ariana Grande and Mac Miller in their music video for “The Way.” source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande paid tribute to her late ex Mac Miller by playing his music before she kicked off her “Sweetener” tour on Monday.

Miller died of a drug overdose last September, reportedly leading Grande to call off her engagement to SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Grande previously tweeted that Miller’s addictions were a major reason for their breakup, and their relationship had become “toxic.”

But she still clearly cared deeply for him, and has paid many social media tributes to him since his death.

Ariana Grande kicked off her new “Sweetener” tour in the US on Monday with a tribute to her late ex Mac Miller.

Fans attending her first show at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, realized that before her opening song, Grande played Mac Miller’s music for the crowd in a subtle nod to the late rapper.

Grande and Miller dated for two years, but broke up last May.

In June, Grande got engaged to comedian Pete Davidson. But the whirlwind romance didn’t last, and the pair called things off in October, reportedly because it was “too much too soon.”

Miller died from an overdose in September, just a month before Grande’s split from Davidson.

At the time of Miller and Grande’s split, the news was a surprise to fans, particularly as a couple of weeks before Miller had been very complimentary about Grande’s single “No Tears Left to Cry,” tweeting: “Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed You. One of a kind.”

When a fan tweeted about the breakup and how it was “heartbreaking,” Grande responded saying it was absurd that someone should stay in a “toxic relationship” just because he “wrote an album about them.”

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she continued.

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem.”

caption Ariana Grande and Mac Miller. source Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Despite the apparent rocky end to their relationship, Grande has posted numerous tributes to her late ex on social media over the last few months. In November she shared an image of the previous Thanksgiving with the caption “you’re v missed.”

Playing his music at her shows appears to be another homage to the rapper, and fans shared how touched they were by it.

“SO MANY TEARS,” tweeted one person, while another said: “Thank you for spreading his music around the world one last time.”

Ariana grande had Mac Miller’s music playing while people got into their seats for her concert ???????????????? — Haley (@HaeKolb) March 19, 2019

Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS — gabi (@gabidaviss) March 19, 2019

Aaaaand they're playing Mac Miller at the Ariana Grande concert Not emotional no no no not at all — Maris (@MarissaCitarell) March 19, 2019

@ArianaGrande thank you for playing @MacMiller before the start of your show. Thank you for spreading his music around the world one last time ❤️❤️ — granzaddy (@AlwaysSmilingJo) March 19, 2019

Grande will tour the US before taking “Sweetener” to Europe.