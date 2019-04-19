Ariana Grande said that touring is ‘hell’ because performing her own songs is ‘like reliving it all over again’

caption Ariana Grande is one of Coachella’s 2019 headliners. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

On Thursday, Ariana Grande opened up to her fans about the negative effects of performing onstage.

After fans noticed that Grande hasn’t been as active on Twitter recently, she replied that she’s not in a positive “headspace.”

Grande revealed that she doesn’t believe touring is good for her mental health: “i have [so much] on my mind and it’s so heavy and no energy to process or work thru any of it but i’m trying hard.”

She also wrote that “making [music] is healing” but “performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.”

She assured fans that she would not cancel her tour, however, and deleted the tweets shortly after.

On Thursday, Ariana Grande opened up about her mental health – and revealed that performing her songs live has taken a serious toll.

After fans noticed that Grande hasn’t been as active on Twitter recently, she explained that she’s staying away from social media because she’s not in a positive “headspace.”

i just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don’t have anything. love u. ???????? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 18, 2019

When a fan asked Grande if touring is healthy for her, she replied, “i don’t think it is. honestly. it’s been v hard.”

“i have sm [so much] on my mind and it’s so heavy and no energy to process or work thru any of it but i’m trying hard,” she continued. “and seeing u all is so nice. but it’s hard emotionally. i wish it were a year ago. i’d give anything.”

no tears left to cry was released 1 year ago. wow. pic.twitter.com/v7kMPkLhl3 — ???? (@holyarigrande) April 19, 2019

In April 2018, Grande was preparing to release her Grammy-winning album “Sweetener.” At Coachella 2018, she gave a surprise performance of “No Tears Left to Cry” during Kygo’s set and hung out with her then-boyfriend, Mac Miller, backstage.

In the year since, she split with Miller, who later died of an accidental overdose. Grande also began dating Pete Davidson, but broke off their whirlwind engagement shortly after Miller died in September.

Ariana crying whilst singing Thank you, next just broke my heart.

Last year she was at Coachella with Mac Miller let that sink in ???????????? #Arichella #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/c3P5LayMiI — Mellahatesu (@mellahatesyou) April 15, 2019

Grande transformed these experiences into another critically acclaimed, highly personal album, “Thank U, Next,” which she released in January.

In a separate tweet, Grande wrote that “making [music] is healing,” but admitted, “performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.”

Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you — annemarie (@LovinMyButera) April 18, 2019

Since March, the pop star has been on the road for her “Sweetener World Tour,” which is currently paused for Grande’s groundbreaking headlining slot at Coachella.

Grande assured fans that she had no plans cancel her tour, however, and deleted the slew of tweets shortly after.

“i wouldn’t do that,” she wrote. “i just am sharing. it’s hard and i’m trying and my soul is confused and tired and i love u.”

“having a routine is good for ptsd,” she wrote in a separate tweet. “been reading bout it. i would be sad without the shows too. imma be ok. might change the set list a lil.”

Ariana Grande crying during Needy #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/dtE7Akkvau — Ariana Grande Update ???? (@ArianatorFallen) April 15, 2019

Grande opened up about experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder back in June 2018.

Although she has dealt with anxiety for most of her life, she told British Vogue her mental health took a serious hit after a suicide-bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester.

More recently, the “Monopoly” singer shared a picture of a brain scan on her Instagram that apparantly illustrated her PTSD.

“Didn’t mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy,” Grande clarified later. “It just blew me away. I found it informative and interesting and wanted to encourage ya’ll to make sure you check on your brains / listen to your bodies / take care of yourselves too.”

“I love science and seeing the physical reality of what’s going on in there was incredible to me,” she continued. “I mean, I feel it all the time, but seeing it is totally different and super cool. Someday, when I’m feeling ready or when I’m more healed up, we can talk more about it. I am constantly working on my health / learning how to process pain (aren’t we all). Everyday is different but I’m doing my best.”