Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly split and no one is surprised

caption Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly broke up. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off their engagement and split, according to TMZ and People.

After the news of the reported breakup spread on Sunday, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

Twitter users were not surprised at all, pointing to the fact that the pair weren’t together for very long.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly split after a whirlwind relationship, and fans aren’t surprised.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that the couple broke up and called off their engagement because the timing wasn’t right. Sources told TMZ that they haven’t ruled out the possibility of rekindling things in the future.

In addition, a source from Grande’s team told People that the couple felt their whirlwind engagement was “way too much too soon” and “it’s not shocking to anyone.”

When fans heard they news, they immediately shared their thoughts on Twitter. Many people said that they weren’t shocked because they believed the couple rushed into their relationship.

how is anyone possibly blindsided or surprised by ariana grande and pete davidson not working out ?? like how?? or is this all one big sarcastic joke that I’m not getting — Sean (@__seanmac) October 15, 2018

Okay, so don’t act surprised that Ariana and Pete broke up. That’s what happens when you rush into a relationship without knowing someone fully. — ????xenon dukes???? (@BenGranger3) October 15, 2018

I hate to say this, but I'm not surprised that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up. I knew it was way too rushed, too soon to get engaged. But I feel for her and him too, hope they are okay ✌✌ — Danielle Hodgson (@DanielleHodgs12) October 15, 2018

pete davidson and ariana breaking up shouldn’t come as a surprise?? y’all really thought she’d stay with him after mac passed? wild. that was the LOVE OF HER LIFE. pete never stood a chance from the start. — abigail (@abbselyse) October 15, 2018

I'm not trying to be mean but if Ariana and Pete really broke up I'm not even surprised… — ????lenka???? (@_Marvelicious) October 15, 2018

Not surprised at Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson breaking up, but you better believe I’ll still be playing that pete davidson track. It’s so good. — Will fight for Michelle Obama (@seviware) October 15, 2018

Is anyone actually surprised that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up? They dated for 5 minutes before they got engaged. It was never a matter of if, but when. — Ashley Danielle (@Ay3_hudson) October 15, 2018

I love Ariana Grande so don’t get me wrong, but is anyone surprised she and Pete called off their engagement?! They’re babies!!! Good call girl. She’s setting examples of empowerment to young girls: Heal yourself first. You have options. You are strong. Follow your heart. Wise. — A N A B E N T O (@Ana__Bento) October 15, 2018

Not surprised Ariana and Pete have finished pic.twitter.com/blgvGFgUKZ — AliciaStark (@AliciaaStark) October 15, 2018

Idk why anybody is surprised about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande breaking up. They were only together for like a week — majinn morty (@spaceghostsav) October 15, 2018

Me trying to act surprised that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up pic.twitter.com/wr2x1QxzlU — Robbie Witte (@RobbieWitte) October 15, 2018

It was inevitable that Ariana and Pete would split, let’s be honest nobody is surprised — a mofo fomo gemma???? (@xodxck) October 15, 2018

After dating for a brief period of time, Grande and Davidson confirmed their engagement in June 2018. Since then, they have gotten tattoos inspired by each other and showed off their love for each other at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

During an interview with Michael Strahan, the “God Is a Woman” singer said that she was planning a 2019 wedding. The comedian has also made several jokes about the possibility of their relationship not lasting very long on “Saturday Night Live” and during interviews.

Most recently, fans suspected that their relationship was on the rocks after the “SNL” star was seen with a filled in heart and a small “A” ink in place of the Grande-inspired “Dangerous Woman” tattoo that he got months ago.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.