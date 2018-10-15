caption Grande and Davidson reportedly called off their engagement. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly called off their engagement and split up.

TMZ first reported that the 25-year-old pop star and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star called it quits over the weekend.

Sources close to Grande and Davidson told TMZ that the timing for the couple for was not right, but added that they haven’t ruled out rekindling things in the future.

A source from Grande’s camp told People magazine that the couple felt their whirlwind engagement was “way too much too soon.”

“It’s not shocking to anyone,” the source told People.

The duo announced their surprise engagement in May, just weeks after reports first emerged that they were dating. Around that time, Davidson commissioned a custom-made ring that Grande had been spotted wearing.

The two were known to be very affectionate towards each other on social media, but as of Sunday it appeared Davidson’s accounts were no longer active.

source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In September, the couple announced they would be taking some time away from the spotlight. Grande’s team told People that the singer needed time to “heal and mend” following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Later that month, Davidson joked that no one could believe he and Grande were engaged, and that he and Grande may break up.

“If we break up – and we won’t. We will. But we won’t,” he joked. “I’m kidding, but like in 10 years, God forbid if that ever happened, there will be a song called Pete Davidson, like playing in speakers at K-Mart and I’ll be working there.”

And earlier this month, Davidson covered up a “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears tattoo inspired by Grande that he had below his left ear. He instead replaced it with a black heart with a small “a” next to it.

INSIDER has reached out to the couple’s representatives for comment.