Ariana Grande got new ink that partially obscures a matching tattoo with Pete Davidson, but she insisted it’s ‘not a cover up’

Ariana Grande recently revealed her newest tattoo: A large plant on her midriff, with one leaf surrounding the word “always.”

Grande previously inked the word “always” during her relationship with Pete Davidson, who has a matching tattoo on his upper back.

“Not a cover up just evolvin,” Grande wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Grande recently revealed her newest tattoo on Instagram, which partially obscures an existing tribute to her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

New York-based artist Mira Mariah inked a large plant on the pop star’s midriff at 3 a.m. on Sunday, with one leaf surrounding the word “always.”

“not a cover up just evolvin,” Grande, who’s currently preparing for her “Sweetener World Tour,” wrote when she revealed the tattoo on Instagram. “also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i’m so grateful. see u soon.”

Mariah posted the same photo with the caption, “Middle of the night leaves on the queen.”

Fans noticed Grande’s “always” tattoo back in July 2018, when she was engaged to Pete Davidson. According to People, Grande has the word tattooed in Davidson’s handwriting.

Grande has already covered three matching tattoos with Davidson: The word “reborn” on her hand, the name “Pete” on her finger, and the badge number of Davidson’s late father on her foot.

For his part, Davidson has covered the “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears on his neck and a “mille tendresse” tattoo he got to match Grande’s.

It’s interesting, then, that Grande chose not to completely cover the word “always” – especially considering Davidson still appears to have a matching tattoo on his upper back.

Both Grande and Davidson also appear to still have matching cloud tattoos on their fingers.

The couple broke up in October of last year, about four months after they confirmed their engagement. Davidson is currently dating actress Kate Beckinsale.