Ariana Grande has replaced her engagement ring from Pete Davidson with a diamond friendship ring

Ariana Grande has been sporting a new friendship ring on Instagram.

The singer and six of her closest friends got the matching rings in early November.

Grande’s latest selfies from behind the scenes of her upcoming music video have drawn even more attention to the new jewelry.

Ariana Grande reportedly returned her $100,000 engagement ring from Pete Davidson after the couple called it quits in early October, and now it looks like she’s replaced it with a different kind of diamond.

The singer has been posting behind-the-scenes Instagram photos of what appears to be her upcoming music video for “Thank U, Next.”

In a selfie posted on Sunday, she can be seen sporting a new ring on her hand.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the ring and posted about it on Twitter. When Twitter user Tammy wrote that it’s the friendship ring she shares with six of her closest friends, Grande seemingly confirmed by liking the tweet.

no it’s the 7 rings she got with ha friends ! ???? — tammy (@arixnagrsnde) November 18, 2018

Though her new Instagram photos are bringing extra attention to the ring, the singer actually shared a glimpse of it in early November via an Instagram story. The video, which was captured by Instagram user arianaigstories, shows Grande and two of her friends with the matching rings and features the caption “3/7.”

Her fans are also speculating that her new album may feature a song titled “7 Rings,” though Grande has yet to confirm.

is this rumored tracklist for ag5 REAL? pic.twitter.com/mUOvzUAgX4 — wes (@arigotclout) November 4, 2018

Grande most recently shared another small glimpse of the ring on Tuesday in a photo alongside her two friends Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Luria.

The singer has also been drumming up excitement for her latest music video by posting photos and captions referencing movies such as “Legally Blonde” and “Mean Girls,” leading fans to believe it will have an early-2000s movie theme.

