Ariana Grande slammed young people for making light of the coronavirus pandemic: ‘You sound stupid and privileged’

Ariana Grande tweeted a message to her followers urging them to take the coronavirus more seriously.

Grande wrote that people saying “we will be fine because we’re young” are putting others in danger: “You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

In a series of tweets, Grande pleaded with fans to support H.R. 6201, the coronavirus response act: “This bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave/unemployment due to corona virus/isolation/prevention!”

Ariana Grande posted to her Twitter to warn fans against making light of the coronavirus, and urged her followers that not taking the virus seriously is “stupid and privileged.”

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal/we’ll be fine… we still have to go about our lives.’ And it’s blowing my mind,” Grande tweeted.

“I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago. But please read what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

Grande then wrote a thread of tweets stating that she understands and supports people’s frustrations, but highlighted that “this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion.”

She also wrote that “these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus.”

Grande then urged fans to support the bill H.R. 6201 – the coronavirus response act.

“This bill will provide people w necessary financial support in terms of paid sick leave/unemployment due to corona virus/isolation/prevention! Please contact your senate to support the passing of this bill!”

In her final tweet in the thread, Grande pleaded fans to call their senators instead of reacting with frustration during this time of crisis, and wrote that everyone needs their senators and the government to support said bill.

“Everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time.”

