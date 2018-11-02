Ariana Grande apparently slams Pete Davidson for ‘clinging to relevancy’ after he poked fun at their engagement in a promo for ‘SNL’

caption Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande reportedly broke off their engagement in mid-October. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Pete Davidson pokes fun at his failed engagement to Ariana Grande in a new promo for “Saturday Night Live.”

He jokingly proposes to musical guest Maggie Rogers in the short clip, while Rogers looks away uncomfortably. Davidson then says, “0 for three.”

Shortly after the video was posted online, Grande wrote on Twitter: “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh. thank u, next.”

She also retweeted a fan who wrote, “tag yourself i’m maggie.”

Ariana Grande apparently chastised her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson on Twitter, just hours after the comedian poked fun at their failed engagement.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u [sic] sure love clinging to it huh,” she wrote. “Thank u, next.”

for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

While Grande did not mention Davidson by name, many fans interpreted these tweets as a response to a joke he made in a new promo for the upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

In the short clip – posted on YouTube Thursday night, a few hours before Grande’s tweets – Jonah Hill introduces himself as the host and Maggie Rogers as the musical guest.

“Hey Maggie, I’m Pete,” Davidson then says. “Do you wanna get married?”

After she says no and looks away uncomfortably, Davidson looks back at the camera and says, “0 for three.”

Davidson is, of course, referring to his recent split from Grande after their highly publicized engagement. He also seems to be implying that he proposed to his ex Cazzie David, from whom he split just before getting together with Grande.

Read more: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

Grande also retweeted a fan who directly replied to the “SNL” clip, writing: “tag yourself i’m maggie.”

The “God Is a Woman” songstress also wrote, “hell naw tho,” in a separate tweet, but quickly deleted it.

caption A screenshot of the now-deleted tweet. source @ArianaGrande/Twitter

After, Grande subtly acknowledged a fan who condemned others for bringing up painful memories of her relationship with Davidson.

“Idk [sic] why y’all feel the need to dig up her old tweets about him like. They were in love at some point but s— happened,” the fan wrote. “Life will go on.”

. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

Davidson previously joked about their breakup when he headlined a comedy event at California’s Largo at the Coronet called “Judd & Pete for America.”

The 24-year-old mocked the six tattoos that he inked as direct tributes to Grande, as well as his own track record of getting ink inspired by his relationships. Prior to dating Grande, he tattooed a portrait of David tattooed on his arm. He later got it covered up before entering into a relationship with Grande.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Davidson reportedly said onstage. “I’m f—ing zero for two in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.