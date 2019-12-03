Ariana Grande had a brilliant response to a horoscope app that said Cancers needed ‘sympathetic head-nodding’ as their love language

By
Lindsay Dodgson
-
Ariana Grande is a Cancer.

caption
source
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

  • Ariana Grande responded to a popular horoscope app that made an assumption about her star sign.
  • Grande commented on a picture posted on Co-Star’s Instagram account costarastrology.
  • Grande has the sign of Cancer the Crab because she was born on June 23, 1993.
  • The post claimed the “love language” of Cancer – or the way they appreciate love and affection from others – was “sympathetic head nodding.”
  • “My cancer ass need a lil more than a head nod i promise,” Grande said. Her comment has about 6,000 likes.
  • Co-Star has over a million followers on Instagram. It’s a “hyper-personalized, social astrology experience” which works like social media, where users add friends and check their supposed star sign compatibility.
