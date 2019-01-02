Ariana Grande says she will stay single ‘for the rest of this year’ and ‘probably my life’

source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana Grande has said she’s currently not dating anyone and plans to stay single for the rest of 2019 – and maybe even her life.

2018 was a tumultuous year in the singer’s love life, which saw her breaking off her rapid engagement to Pete Davidson.

Despite her career success over the past 12 months, Grande says she’s glad to have waved goodbye to 2018.

When a new year rolls around, some people vow to find love, to commit to using dating apps, go on blind dates, and maybe even go so far as to approach a person they find attractive in real life.

Not Ariana Grande though.

The singer says she’s going to stay single for the whole of 2019 and probably her whole life.

After Elite Daily posed the question, “Who is Ariana Grande dating now?” Grande herself replied, asking, “Can they tell me too?”

She then followed up with a subsequent tweet in which she explained that she wasn’t dating anyone and doesn’t have any plans to either.

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. ???? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

Grande, 25, had a somewhat tumultuous love life in 2018: she became engaged to Pete Davidson after seven months of dating, only for the couple to break off the relationship in October.

The “Thank U, Next” singer was also faced with the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, in September.

Judging by an Instagram post shared by Grande on New Year’s Day, she’s glad to have the past year behind her.

“Farewell 2018, you f—,” she wrote. “I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. Be gentle with yourselves and each other.

“If we made it through this last year, we’ll for sure make it through this one. Thank you for everything.”

Love life aside, 2018 was undoubtedly successful for Grande career-wise – “Thank U, Next” topped charts across with world and the video has had over 225 million views on YouTube.

But when it comes to dating, evidently Grande is in fact not looking for the next one just yet.