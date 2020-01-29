A behind-the-scenes video shows Ariana Grande getting scared by a camera on the Grammys red carpet, and it’s the purest thing you’ll see today

- source
- E!/YouTube / @colewalliser/Instagram
- Ariana Grande and her massive tulle dress were captured by E!’s high-definition, slow-motion camera, known as the “Glambot,” on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday.
- Glambot director Cole Walliser recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of the process, including Grande’s reaction to the massive camera, which zoomed quickly towards her face in order to capture the dramatic effect.
- “That was so scary,” she said. “It scared the s— out of me!”
- Grande also introduced herself to Walliser and took a selfie with him. He wrote that she was “literally the sweetest” in his Instagram caption.
- “Wait i’m so glad this was recorded tbh so people can see how SCARY THE PROCESS IS,” Grande commented on Walliser’s post. “I THOUGHT THAT S— WAS GONNA KNOCK ME OUT lmao. nice meeting you!”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
View this post on Instagram
ARIANA GRANDE!!! My new BFF LOL. She was literally the sweetest! You can tell just in her attitude and her demeanor she ain’t faking the kindness!! Was I nervous? HECK NO. Just watch me stumble over my words, haha. I love how she asked my name, after that I mean I knew it was #BESTIESFORLIFE so at that point I knew it was cool to ask for a selfie. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But seriously, how amazing is she and this GlamBOT! This is the kind of dress the red carpet deserves! ???????????? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I tried to cut this in under a minute to keep it on my feed, but there was too much goodness so trying a #GlamBOTBTS out as an IGTV. Is this good? Or nah? Yeah you gotta tilt your phone! Sorry! Anyways, so stoked on this one. Thank you for watching! TELL ME WHAT YOUR FAV PART IS BELOW CAUSE IM TOO STOKED!!! @arianagrande ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For more GlamBOTS follow: @colewalliser #arianagrand #grammys #Ariana #besties
- Read more:
- Ariana Grande had at least 5 outfit changes during the Grammys, more than making up for missing the show last year
- Ariana Grande was fan-girling over all her fellow nominees at the Grammys – see the adorable photos
- Watch Ariana Grande pay tribute to her broken engagement during her show-stopping Grammys performance
- Ariana Grande has gotten 49 tattoos (and counting). Here’s where they are and what they all mean.