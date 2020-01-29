A behind-the-scenes video shows Ariana Grande getting scared by a camera on the Grammys red carpet, and it’s the purest thing you’ll see today

View this post on Instagram

ARIANA GRANDE!!! My new BFF LOL. She was literally the sweetest! You can tell just in her attitude and her demeanor she ain’t faking the kindness!! Was I nervous? HECK NO. Just watch me stumble over my words, haha. I love how she asked my name, after that I mean I knew it was #BESTIESFORLIFE so at that point I knew it was cool to ask for a selfie. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But seriously, how amazing is she and this GlamBOT! This is the kind of dress the red carpet deserves! ???????????? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I tried to cut this in under a minute to keep it on my feed, but there was too much goodness so trying a #GlamBOTBTS out as an IGTV. Is this good? Or nah? Yeah you gotta tilt your phone! Sorry! Anyways, so stoked on this one. Thank you for watching! TELL ME WHAT YOUR FAV PART IS BELOW CAUSE IM TOO STOKED!!! @arianagrande ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For more GlamBOTS follow: @colewalliser #arianagrand #grammys #Ariana #besties