Ariana Grande masterfully shut down a troll who accused her of milking ex Mac Miller’s death

caption Ariana Grande and Mac Miller met in 2012. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A person on social media accused Ariana Grande of “milkin'” ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death, and the singer wasn’t having it.

On Friday, a Twitter user named @VicVonDoom_ commented on an post from Complex, and said that Grande was making the most of the late rapper’s passing. The article discussed Grande’s tribute to Miller, which she shared on her Instagram story on Thanksgiving and wrote: “you’re v missed.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer noticed the tweet and said that she hopes the troll doesn’t have to experience what she has gone through.

i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Grande posted an additional tweet, writing: “Some of the s— I read on here makes me sick to my stomach. It scares me the way some people think and I don’t like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That’d be sick.”

Her reaction was met with praise from fans and friends, including Halsey, who called her “classy and nice.”

The singer continued to defend herself, explaining that there’s “no right or wrong” during her grieving stage.

everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Grande and Miller began dating in 2016, and news of their split was revealed in May 2018. The pair remained on amicable terms following their breakup.

After Miller died of an accidental overdose in September (due to fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine), Grande took to social media to share a tribute to the rapper.

Read more: Ariana Grande posted a heartbreaking tribute to Mac Miller: ‘I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away’

caption Mac Miller and Ariana Grande performed together at a charity concert in Manchester, England. source Getty Images

Since then, she’s continued to honor the “My Favorite Part” singer. In early November, she thanked a fan for sharing an old video of Miller listening to the song “R.E.M.” from her “Sweetener” album.

Most recently, the 25-year-old included a lyric about him on her new song, “Thank U, Next.”

“Wish I could say ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” Grande sings on the track.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.