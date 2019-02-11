Ariana Grande skipped the Grammys, but she gave fans a fabulous look at the princess-like ball gown she would’ve worn

Ariana Grande skipped the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, but shared a series of photos on Instagram of the princess-like gown she would have worn to the event.

The singer showed off images of her wearing a custom-made, pale blue Zac Posen dress and laying on a floor.

She also had her hair in her signature high pony and accessorized with a sparkling necklace.

Ariana Grande wasn’t present at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, but she still showed off photos in her custom-made, strapless dress.

The 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram during the award show and shared multiple photos of herself in a princess-like pale blue gown designed by Zac Posen.

“when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not,” she captioned one photo. “thank u.”

Grande wore her hair in a signature high ponytail, done by hairstylist John Liu. Her makeup was done by Rokael Lizama, who has worked with the singer in the past for her music video looks. The “Thank U, Next” singer also accessorized with a sparkling necklace and earrings.

In two additional photos, Grande looked like a literal sleeping beauty as she posed on the ground. Look at the images below.

Here’s a look at the outfit from head-to-toe.

And here’s a closer look at her jewelry.

Grande was supposed to perform at the Grammys, which were held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center and hosted by Alicia Keys, but she pulled out at the last minute. After Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told the AP that Grande “felt it was too late for her to pull something together,” Grande hit back on Twitter.

Read more: Ariana Grande slams the Grammys for ‘lying’ about why she won’t perform and says the show ‘stifled’ her ‘creativity and self expression’

In a series of tweets, the “7 Rings” singer accused the producer of “lying” about her reason for dropping out.

“i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she tweeted. “i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

Variety previously reported that Grande felt “insulted” by producers when they refused to allow her to perform her new song “7 Rings.” According to Variety’s sources, the producers said that they would allow Grande to perform single as part of a medley, but insisted that they choose the second song she would play.

In another tweet, Grande said that she “offered three different songs” to perform.

“it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics,” she said. “not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Despite being a no-show at the Grammys, Grande took home the award for best pop vocal album for “Sweetener,” which was released in August 2018. It was also her first Grammy win ever. She reacted to her win with several tweets.

“F—,” she wrote. “I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things … but f— … this is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much.”

“But mostly thank y’all for being my main source of joy and inspiration always,” Grande added.