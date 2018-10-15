Ariana Grande assured fans she’s still going forward on the ‘Wicked’ TV special after her reported split from Pete Davidson

- source
- Theo Wargo/Getty Images and Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
- Ariana Grande took to Twitter to confirm she’ll still sing “The Wizard and I” in NBC’s upcoming TV special titled “A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.”
- Idina Menzel previously sang the track when she starred as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.
- This will be one of Grande’s first public appearances following the death of ex Mac Miller and her recent reported split from fiancé Pete Davidson.
- Grande has expressed her adoration for the long-running show in the past. During a “Carpool Karaoke” episode in 2017, the self-proclaimed “theater nerd” belted out “Wicked” lyrics and said: “One of my dream roles is to play Elphaba. I would do it tomorrow.”
- The tribute, which marks 15 years of “Wicked” being on Broadway, airs on Monday, October 29 at 10 p.m. ET and will include performances from stars Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.
honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time ???? wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15 pic.twitter.com/oCC6ial3HX
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 15, 2018
