Ariana Grande channeled her inner Cher from ‘Clueless’ in one of 6 outfits from her new tour

- Ariana Grande kicked off her Sweetener World Tour on Monday night in Albany, New York.
- She had several costume changes during the show, all styled by frequent collaborator Law Roach.
- Her most striking outfit of the night was a plaid ensemble that seemed to channel Cher Horowitz from “Clueless.”
- Other outfits included a pink ruffled ensemble and a black PVC minidress.
When it comes to her street style, Grande has become known for her iconic casual-chic style and oversized, puffy jackets. During the opening night of the Sweetener World Tour on Monday in Albany, New York, Grande proved her on-stage style is a little more experimental.
The most striking outfit of the night was a plaid ensemble that offered a bit of ’90s nostalgia.
The mostly yellow number seemed to be channeling Grande’s inner Cher Horowitz, as it looked like a 2019 update to the iconic plaid outfit Alicia Silverstone wears in “Clueless.”
It wouldn’t be the first time the singer has channeled classic teen movies, as she previously recreated scenes from early-2000s classics like “Mean Girls” and “Bring it On” for her “Thank U, Next” music video.
Grande debuted several new outfits throughout the opening night of her highly-anticipated tour, which was styled by Grande’s frequent collaborator, Law Roach.
She started the show in a red belted ensemble with her signature thigh-high boots while hitting the stage for “God is a Woman.”
She then changed into a pink outfit with large ruffled sleeves and a matching half-skirt, which she wore for hits like “Side to Side” and “7 Rings.”
Next up was a purple number with matching saggy thigh-high boots she wore while performing songs like “Breathin'” and “Needy.”
Grande also wore a bold orange ensemble with semi-sheer boots for fan-favorites like “The Light is Coming.”
She then wore a billowing black PVC minidress for “No Tears Left to Cry.”
Grande then ended the show by singing her massive hit “Thank U, Next” in her most colorful look of the night.
