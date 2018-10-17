Ariana Grande said she’s taking a break from social media again and then promptly deleted the announcement

caption Ariana Grande recently released her fourth studio album, “Sweetener.” source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ariana Grande performed in the “Wicked” anniversary celebration on Tuesday – her first outing since news broke of her reported split from Pete Davidson.

Afterwards, she wrote on her Instagram story that she would be taking a break from social media.

“Time to say bye bye again to the internet for jus a lil bit,” she wrote. “It’s hard not to bump news n [sic] stuff that I’m not tryna see rn.”

She then promptly deleted the post.

Ariana Grande announced that she is taking a break from social media, but it's unclear whether she's sticking to that resolution.

Grande was tapped to perform “The Wizard and I” for an upcoming TV special celebrating the Broadway musical “Wicked.” Because the program was pre-taped on Tuesday night, the 25-year-old songstress was out and about for the first time since news broke of her reported split from Pete Davidson.

After her performance, Grande shared snippets and thoughts on social media – including an Instagram story that revealed she planned to take a break from posting online.

“Today was v [sic] special and I’m so grateful I was able to be there,” she wrote.

“Time to say bye bye again to the internet for jus a lil bit,” she continued. “It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not tryna see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always.”

While Grande deleted this update shortly after posting, it was captured by a few fan accounts.

Grande previously attempted a social media hiatus in July, after her then-fiancé deleted his Instagram posts. She said she would follow Davidson off the “toxic” platform, but the posting drought didn’t last long. (Davidson, meanwhile, made a brief return to Instagram recently but deleted his account on Sunday.)

Earlier in the evening on Tuesday, the “God Is a Woman” singer had posted about experiencing anxiety prior to her performance.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!! Not today satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either,” she wrote. “Finna [sic] sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love.”

Grande has been vocal about living with anxiety, particularly following the Manchester bombing at her concert in 2017. It’s unclear if this bout is connected to Davidson, as neither party has confirmed or denied the reported split.

