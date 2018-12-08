Ariana Grande FaceTimed Kim Kardashian when they filmed Kris Jenner’s cameo in ‘Thank U, Next’ — watch the footage here

caption Kris Jenner took on the role of Regina George’s mom in “Mean Girls.” source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande recently released more behind-the-scenes footage from her “Thank U, Next” music video shoot.

One clip shows Kim Kardashian West on FaceTime, watching her mom Kris Jenner film a cameo scene.

Kardashian West calls it “so funny” while Grande looks on, laughing.

On Friday, Grande released more behind-the-scenes footage from her “Thank U, Next” music video shoot – and one clip reveals that Kim Kardashian West was on FaceTime while Kris Jenner filmed her cameo scene.

Jenner was tapped to portray Regina George’s mom, originally played by Amy Poehler, who coined the now-iconic phrase: “I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

Jenner’s casting was, of course, spot-on (Regina even has a younger sister named Kylie). Even Jenner’s daughter agrees.

“Is that my mom?” Kardashian West can be heard excitedly asking on FaceTime. She later tells Jenner that her scene was “so funny.”

“Say hi to Kim everybody!” Jenner says, turning the phone screen to face the audience on set.

One can assume that Kardashian West’s FaceTime-fueled sneak peek was the reason she tweeted about witnessing “the best funniest thing of all time,” tagging Grande in the process.

I just witnessed the best funniest thing OF ALL TIME OMG @ArianaGrande ???? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 20, 2018

Grande herself seemed delighted by Jenner’s acting skills; the behind-the-scenes clip shows her looking on, laughing.

Kardashian West previously revealed that her mom has been “milking” her fan-favorite role in the music video.

I’m in a huge meeting and my mom just said “thank you,next” to everyone. She’s really milking this guys ???? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2018

You can watch the full behind-the-scenes video below.

