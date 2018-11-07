Ariana Grande’s first performance of ‘Thank U, Next’ was inspired by a popular ’90s movie

- Ariana Grande sang her newly-released track “Thank U, Next” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday.
- The performance was inspired by the 1996 movie “The First Wives Club,” which starred Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn as women who seek revenge on their exes.
- Grande plus singers Victoria Monet and Tayla Parx included nods to the final scene of the film, where the three characters sing “You Don’t Own Me” with a few choreographed dance moves.
- Watch the video below.
