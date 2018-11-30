Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ music video features nods to ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Legally Blonde,’ and more iconic movies — watch it here

- source
- Ariana Grande/YouTube
- Ariana Grande released the highly anticipated music video for her latest song, “Thank U, Next,” which shares its title with her upcoming album.
- It was inspired by female-led movies from the early 2000s, from “Legally Blonde” and “13 Going on 30” to “Bring It On” and “Mean Girls.”
- The 25-year-old teamed up with several celebrities for the music video, including Kris Jenner; “Victorious” costars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet, and Matt Bennett; Jennifer Coolidge of “Legally Blonde”; “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett; YouTube star Colleen Ballinger; and singer Troye Sivan.
- The track, which immediately became a meme when it was released, mentions Grande’s exes and focuses on self-empowerment.
- Watch the music video below.
