Ariana Grande teased the music video for ‘Thank U, Next,’ and it’s full of ‘Mean Girls’ tributes

caption The last scene from the teaser for “Thank U Next.” source Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande released a 47-second teaser for the “Thank U, Next” music video on Monday.

It shows loads of starts from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls,” but replaces the Regina George character with Grande.

The music video is expected to come out in full by Sunday.

Ariana Grande has released a teaser music trailer for ‘Thank U, Next,” and it’s filled with references and tributes to the movie “Mean Girls.”

In the 47-second teaser video, Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 high school movie, says: “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back,” mimicking the scene where classmates talk in rapture about the high-school icon Regina George.

caption Actor Jonathan Bennett. source Ariana Grande/Twitter

Here’s the full clip from the highly anticipated video:

Singer Troye Sivan also made an appearance, saying: “I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey.”

Grande posted the 47-second preview on her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday night.

She has been teasing the new video for weeks, recently posting a photo of a replica of the “Burn Book” on Friday – a famous diary from the film where the girls abuse other classmates – but changed the front lettering to “Thank U, Next.”

She shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the music video on Saturday, complete with lots of the stars from the original film.