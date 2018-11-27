Ariana Grande teased the music video for ‘Thank U, Next,’ and it’s full of ‘Mean Girls’ tributes

- source
- Ariana Grande released a 47-second teaser for the “Thank U, Next” music video on Monday.
- It shows loads of starts from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls,” but replaces the Regina George character with Grande.
- The music video is expected to come out in full by Sunday.
Ariana Grande has released a teaser music trailer for ‘Thank U, Next,” and it’s filled with references and tributes to the movie “Mean Girls.”
In the 47-second teaser video, Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 high school movie, says: “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back,” mimicking the scene where classmates talk in rapture about the high-school icon Regina George.
Here’s the full clip from the highly anticipated video:
Singer Troye Sivan also made an appearance, saying: “I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey.”
Grande posted the 47-second preview on her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday night.
She has been teasing the new video for weeks, recently posting a photo of a replica of the “Burn Book” on Friday – a famous diary from the film where the girls abuse other classmates – but changed the front lettering to “Thank U, Next.”
She shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the music video on Saturday, complete with lots of the stars from the original film.
