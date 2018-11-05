People are turning Ariana Grande’s new song ‘Thank U, Next’ into a meme

source Getty/Dave Hogan

Ariana Grande released her new hit and first single since calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson, “Thank U, Next,” on Saturday.

The breakup song’s lyrics “One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain,” have everyone questioning which ex goes with which line.

But Twitter users also took the lyrics and applied them to their own fandoms, including “Gilmore Girls,” the Marvel universe, and “Shrek.”

Grande dropped "Thank U, Next," her first single since calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson, half an hour before "Saturday Night Live" aired this weekend.

Grande dropped “Thank U, Next,” her first single since calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson, half an hour before “Saturday Night Live” aired this weekend.

The song features Grande reflecting on her relationship with Davidson, as well as her other exes – rapper Big Sean, late rapper Mac Miller, and backup dancer Ricky Alvarez – before announcing she has embraced self-love and empowerment.

one taught me love,

one taught me patience,

and one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/Hq7znxjzuA — Kat Angus (@katangus) November 5, 2018

one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/6q9M99cTku — Netflix US (@netflix) November 5, 2018

One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain???? pic.twitter.com/0OHCJ4zSkT — Angela Andaloro (@aisforangelaaa) November 5, 2018

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain. Now I’m so amazing. pic.twitter.com/Sz19khGZjm — Ryan Bloomquist (@ryanbloomquist) November 4, 2018

one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/KA20xq7WQV — Mateo Aguirre (@maguirrePR) November 5, 2018

one taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/SQDruJ5Vr5 — Patrick Sullivan (@PatchNavillus) November 5, 2018

People paired Grande’s emotional lyrics with competing love interests, including “Gilmore Girls'” Jess, Dean and Logan, while others matched the lyrics the three Property Brothers and “Degrassi” couples.

Others tied the lyrics to actors in iconic roles, like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland playing Spider-Man.

Some took a more abstract approach, tying love, patience and pain to the “Shrek,” “Twilight,” and “High School Musical” trilogies, as well as dogs wearing Crocs for hats.

one taught me love

one taught me patience

and one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/RVqfPOdYaQ — thankful gay tweets (@urdadssidepiece) November 5, 2018

One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain ???? pic.twitter.com/H2HuKDkf2w — Samantha Veilleux (@samvllx) November 5, 2018

one taught me love

one taught me patience

one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/c7zc42ksr3 — chandler (@chandlerbell13) November 5, 2018

one taught me love one taught me patience one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/155pYBaeHz — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 5, 2018

One taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain pic.twitter.com/UOYNkObAWU — micklen (@mickythick) November 5, 2018

one taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain. now I’m so amazinggggg pic.twitter.com/i8IDPILO6W — Remy Smidt (@remysmidt) November 5, 2018