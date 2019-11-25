Ariana Grande has a TikTok doppelgänger and the real singer thinks the imitation is ‘bizarre’

caption Ariana Grande was honored at Billboard’s 2018 Women in Music event. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

A TikTok video of an Ariana Grande look-alike is circulating on Twitter, and fans are unnerved by the resemblance.

The girl in the video mouths along to dialogue from Grande’s former role as Cat on “Victorious” while sporting some of the singer’s signature looks, like a high ponytail and winged eyeliner.

“i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue,” Grande replied to the video. “i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

The TikTok was created by Paige Niemann, who often recreates Grande’s outfits and photos on her Instagram. In the video, she mouths along to dialogue from Grande’s former role as Cat on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.” With her plump lips, pink jacket, high ponytail, and winged eyeliner, Niemann looks shockingly similar to the “Thank U, Next” singer.

People are unnerved by the resemblance: “I just know Ariana is terrified,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, “I’m really disturbed that this isn’t Ariana Grande.”

“i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue,” Grande replied. “i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley [sic] bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

“literally every vid i see of someone trying to somewhat ‘mimic’ u it’s ALWAYS a connection w cat valentine instead of the actual you,” a fan wrote in response to Grande.

“oof,” she replied.

Indeed, Niemann has imitated Grande on TikTok using “Victorious” dialogue before.

Grande was just 16 years old when she filmed the first season of “Victorious” as the bubbly, spacey, red-haired Cat Valentine. She reprised the role for four seasons and one season of its spinoff show, “Sam & Cat.”

She began her career in the music industry as her time on Nickelodeon was coming to a close. She released the lead single from her debut album in 2013, one year before “Sam & Cat” was cancelled – and slowly evolved into the sleek-haired pop icon she is today.

“I want to thank Dan Schneider for allowing me to play such a special, beautiful character who I hid behind for so long,” Grande wrote when “Sam & Cat” was cancelled in 2014. “What I mean by that is when I was younger, people loved Cat so much I used to pretend to be more like her. It took me a long time to be brave enough to separate myself and show people how different we actually are.”

Although Grande has said she loved the role and remains close with many of her former costars, she has also gently mocked the voice she used to play Cat.

“some people think I’m like Cat & they’re shocked when they meet me & I’m actually not demented & my voice isn’t strange and high,” she wrote on Twitter in 2014.

Back in July 2018, Grande responded to another video of a fan, YouTuber Gabi DeMartino, who imitated Grande in a video titled, “i lived like ariana grande for a day parody.”

In the video, DeMartino wears outfits similar to Grande’s style and imitates the way she used to laugh as Cat on “Victorious.” A fan noticed and posted the clip on Twitter, which prompted Grande to reply, “yeah this ain’t it.”

She later deleted that tweet and apologized to DeMartino: “i was just being funny i knew they’d laugh at that my bad babe. it’s all love here, u know that. ayo but next time can u wear more neutral tones and not do the cat laugh. jk.”

DeMartino subsequently starred in Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video as one of her many obsessive admirers.