Ariana Grande slams the Grammys for ‘lying’ about why she won’t perform and says the show ‘stifled’ her ‘creativity and self expression’

caption Ariana Grande is up for two awards at this year’s Grammys. source Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ariana Grande was scheduled to perform at the Grammys on Sunday, but recently dropped out of the show.

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told the AP on Thursday that Grande “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

Grande then refuted this report on Twitter, writing that Ehrlich is “lying” and she can “pull together a performance over night.”

“It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend,” she wrote. “it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told the Associated Press on Thursday that Grande, who was nominated for two awards this year, ultimately “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

“As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure,” Ehrlich said. “And it’s too bad. She’s a great artist. And I’d love to get her in the show this year.”

Apparently upon seeing this interview, Grande took to Twitter to refute this claim.

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. ???? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

“i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she wrote. “i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend.”

Variety had reported on Wednesday that Grande felt “insulted” by producers when they refused to allow her to perform her newest single “7 Rings.” According to Variety’s sources, the producers eventually offered a compromise and would allow Grande to perform the controversial single as part of a medley, but then insisted they choose the second song she would play.

Grande appeared to confirm Variety’s report, writing that she “offered three different songs” to perform.

“it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics,” she wrote. “not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

She also appeared to imply that the Grammys are unfairly using her for promotion whilst apparently disrespecting her creative process.

passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Grande still noted, however, that she is “still grateful for the acknowledgement this year.”

hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year. ???? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Grande’s fourth studio album “Sweetener” was nominated for best pop vocal album, but shut out of most major categories, including album of the year. Grande’s hit single “God Is a Woman” received a nod for best pop solo performance.

The 25-year-old star is set to drop her fifth studio album on Friday. It will feature her first-ever No. 1 single, the titular “Thank U, Next,” as well as her second-ever No. 1 single, “7 Rings.”

Representatives for the Grammys didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.

