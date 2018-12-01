Ariana Grande’s new music video received so many views in the first hour that it broke YouTube comments

caption Ariana Grande. source Jason Merritt/Getty

Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video was released on Friday.

The video received 1 million views in its first 35 minutes of being released, which caused issues on YouTube, the company said.

The company tweeted that Grande “broke the internet” and that comments on her video were showing up on a delay.

The delayed comments don’t seem to be slowing anyone down from actually watching the video, as it has already received over 6 million views.

Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video has broken the internet, slightly.

Released on Friday, the music video – which features scenes reenacted from the films “Mean Girls,” “Legally Blonde,” “13 Going on 30,” and “Bring It On” – received 1 million views on YouTube in its first 35 minutes of being released. According to Pop Crave, that makes “thank u, next” the fastest video to reach that mark, ever.

The surge caused some issues for YouTube, which tweeted that comments on Grande’s video would be delayed amid the crushing onslaught of fans.

@ArianaGrande the thank u, next video was so good, it broke the internet (or at least delayed YouTube comments from posting for a bit). Comments are still working on the video, they're just delayed! https://t.co/osq64npfpt — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 30, 2018

The delayed comments don’t seem to be slowing down anyone from actually watching the video. As of 3:45 PM PST, Grande’s “thank u, next” had over 6 million views.

A spokesperson for YouTube said the company is looking into the issue but did not provide a timeline as to when it will be fixed.

Watch the full “thank u, next” music video here: