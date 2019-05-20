Ariana Grande was invited to NASA where she tried on a spacesuit, FaceTimed with the International Space Station, and drove around in a rover

caption Ariana Grande visited NASA. source Ariana Grande / Instagram

Ariana Grande visited NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston at the weekend.

She was invited after developing a long-standing relationship with the space center – she and NASA have tweeted back and forth for years.

She posted photos and videos of her whole trip on her Instagram story.

“Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa,” she wrote in one caption. “My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more.”

Ariana Grande is a big fan of space. She regularly tweets about planets, has several moon tattoos, and even released a song called “NASA.” On Saturday, after her tour performance at San Antonio, Texas, Grande was lucky enough to visit NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

We heard you needed space, @ArianaGrande, and we’re glad we could share some with you! ???? Thanks for stopping by to learn more about what it’s like to be an astronaut and our #Moon2024 plans! ????‍???????? pic.twitter.com/uFjnXGuNJW — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) May 19, 2019

“Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa,” she wrote in one caption. “My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends and I around.”

Videos showed Grande having a private tour, signing space equipment, trying on an orange space suit, and being driven around in “some kinda rover,” which she said was the “coolest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Ariana Grande recently getting ready and experimenting machines on the private tour at NASA’s space center headquarters. pic.twitter.com/fy12IBupOq — Ariana Grande Access · Fan Account (@arianaaccesscom) May 19, 2019

Grande also spoke to the astronauts on the International Space Station via FaceTime, which she said was an “insanely special opportunity.”

Grande has had a long standing digital relationship with NASA, often tweeting back and forth with its Twitter account. Back in 2014, she posted on Twitter that she loved the images of space on NASA’s Instagram account.

“We’re glad you like our Instagram,” NASA replied. “We hope the images are inspiring & educational about the world & universe around us.”

Grande responded saying: “they’re beautiful & certainly make u think.”

and my all time favorite Instagram acc is @nasa's i'm not kidding goodnight pic.twitter.com/y3BVSHCVbR — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 10, 2014

In March 2018, Grande tweeted “nothing is prettier than Jupiter,” with an image of the planet, then followed it up with a photo of Neptune, saying: “update: Neptune is better.”

The NASA account responded saying, “We can’t pick favorites, but we’ve got you – check out the whole solar system,” adding a link to the website.

Grande replied with “omg,” and NASA said “Out of this world, right?!” with three rocket emojis.