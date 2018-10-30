Ariana Grande performed for the first time since her breakup with Pete Davidson and nailed it

- source
- NBC
- Ariana Grande performed during a TV special that aired on NBC on Monday night, celebrating “Wicked” being on Broadway for 15 years.
- The event marked Grande’s first performance since her breakup with Pete Davidson, which was reported in early October.
- The 25-year-old dressed in green attire and matching makeup to belt out “The Wizard and I,” which Idina Menzel previously sang when she starred as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.
- Watch the video below.
