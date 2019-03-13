Ariana Grande’s fans are mad because she collaborated with Starbucks on a drink that isn’t vegan after claiming to be one

caption Ariana Grande and the Cloud Macchiato. source Jim Spellman / Getty, Starbucks

Ariana Grande promoted a new Starbucks drink called the Cloud Macchiato, but people quickly pointed out there isn’t a vegan alternative.

The foam contains egg whites and the caramel contains dairy.

Some fans were confused because Grande has claimed to be vegan in the past, although she hasn’t spoken about it for a while.

Others defended the singer, saying she probably had little or no control over what went into the drink.

On March 5, Starbucks launched a new drink called the Cloud Macchiato, which is available in caramel or cinnamon flavour with a fluffy foam on top. It was quickly promoted by Ariana Grande, who tweeted about it encouraging people to “try the soy version.“

But while many people have said the new drink tastes pretty good, others have pointed out that there isn’t actually a truly vegan alternative – the foam is made with egg white powder and the caramel syrup contains butter, heavy cream, and milk. This doesn’t sit well with some of Grande’s fans, as she has claimed to be a vegan herself.

In 2014 Grande told the Mirror that she loves animals more than people, and she believed eating a plant-based, whole food diet can extend your life and make you happier.

“It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know – veggies, fruit and salad – then when I get home I’ll have something else,” she said.

However, the singer hasn’t tweeted or spoken about being vegan recently, so it isn’t certain she is still following this diet.

When people tweeted Starbucks about the ingredients, the company responded saying there is no vegan equivalent to the Cloud Macchiato, but they could try other drinks instead. INSIDER has reached out to Starbucks for comment on whether this was considered while the drink was being created.

While there is no vegan equivalent to the Cloud Macchiato, you could try an Iced Soy Latte with Soy Cold Foam and Caramel Syrup or our Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato! — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 10, 2019

One Starbucks employee tweeted in anger that many people had been coming in asking for a vegan Cloud Macchiato, because they assumed the soy milk version was animal product-free.

IF I HAVE ONE MORE /VEGAN/ CUSTOMER COME TO STARBUCKS AND ASK FOR A CLOUD MACCHIATO MADE WITH SOY EXPECTING IT TO BE VEGAN IM GOING TO SCREAM — ???????????????????????????? is happy! (@gaysvodka) March 7, 2019

Others came to Grande’s defense, saying she probably had no control over the drink’s ingredients.

…took it into their own hands. im betting that the only way to get the "cloud" foam to be so light and fluffy was to add egg whites. im sure they tried other ways and it failed/wasnt as good. ariana isnt betraying her values by having egg whites in the drink. calm tf down. — ???????????????????????????? ????????️‍???? (@lyrarabbit) March 9, 2019

INSIDER has reached out to a representative for Grande to ask if she was aware that there wasn’t a truly vegan version of the drink when she promoted it, and whether she is in fact still vegan herself.