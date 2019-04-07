28-year-old professional golfer Arie Irawan found dead at tournament

caption Arie Irawan of Malaysia pictured during round four of the Macao Open at Macau Golf and Country Club on October 22, 2017 in Macau. source Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images

Officials at China’s Sanya Championship announced that 28-year-old Malaysian golfer Arie Irawan has died.

The final round of the tournament was reportedly canceled after Irawan was found dead in his hotel room, according to the Associated Press.

Irawan had been pro since 2013, when he moved back to Asia after college to pursue his career.

The PGA Tour Series-China said in a statement that the official coroner’s report had not been completed but Irawan appeared to have died of “natural causes” within a day after he missed the 36-hole cut-off in the tournament, according to the Associated Press.

“The PGA Tour and the China Golf Association grieve at this loss of one of our members and share sincere condolences with Arie’s wife, Marina, and his parents, Ahmad and Jeny,” the league said in a statement. “When something of this magnitude occurs in the golf world, we all grieve at the same time.”

A memorial page on the PGA’s website said that Irawan’s roommate, American golfer Kevin Techakanokboon, noticed Irawan was unresponsive in his bed at the Sheraton Sanya Resort, near Yalong Bay Golf Club.

After Techakanokboon notified several other players, medical personnel performed 45 minutes of continued revival efforts before pronouncing the 28-year-old dead.

PGA Tour Series-China Executive Director Greg Carlson is quoted on the memorial page saying last year was Irawan’s first full tour experience with the “tight-knit family.”

“This is just a terrible tragedy that affects all of us who are part of a very tight-knit family here in China,” Carlson said. “Arie played with us in 2018, his first full year on our Tour, and I know he was excited about this season as he continued his professional golf pursuits. We are incredibly saddened by this news, and we extend our sincere condolences to his wife and family.”

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Irawan made his PGA Tour China debut in 2006 before attending the University of Tulsa in 2008. Irawan turned pro in 2013 and returned to Asia to pursue his professional career.