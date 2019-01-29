Ariel Winter denied using plastic surgery to lose weight after someone accused her of ‘chopping up her body’

caption Ariel Winter attends the 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party in January. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ariel Winter recently defended herself against a disappointed fan who accused her of getting plastic surgery – and, in turn, of encouraging other women to do the same.

The commenter was reacting to a slideshow of images that Winter posted on Sunday, which prompted many fans to comment on her new look and apparent weight loss. The commenter wrote that there’s “nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before ‘the change.”

“She was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body,” he continued, “and if me saying so helps one gurl [sic] out there to feel beautiful who’s thinking of PS [plastic surgery] then it’s worth it.”

Winter condemned the commenter for “not being supportive of women” and explicitly denied having any work done.

“I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way the [sic] are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do?” she replied.

“I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you’re just assuming something about the way they look.”

caption Winter’s reply has racked up over 1,000 likes. source @arielwinter/Instagram

Winter, who has been open about her breast reduction surgery, has become an expert at dealing with online critics.

The “Modern Family” star has become a body-positivity champion on Instagram. She has used the platform to shut down tabloid magazines that have criticized her outfit, trolls who judged her for wearing shorts, and body-shamers who accused her of dressing in “minimal clothes” during the summer.

“I get criticized in the press every day for the things I do. Other girls will wear the exact same things I wear, and they’ll get ‘so-and-so looks cute in a crop top on her day out’ and I’ll get ‘Ariel bares all in a skimpy outfit, yet again,’ and it will be me wearing the same thing as another person who just got praised, and I got cut down,” she told LaPalme Magazine in 2017.

“For so many years I tried to change my appearance, and I tried to do different things to make myself so everyone is going to accept me, and they didn’t,” she continued. “The only person’s opinion that matters, the only person that gets to have a say in you, is you. We need to spend more time pleasing ourselves and caring less about what other people say.”

