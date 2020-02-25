‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland shut down Instagram haters after they criticized Ariel Winter’s sheer dress

caption Sarah Hyland (left) and Ariel Winter play sisters on “Modern Family.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

“Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland defended her costar Ariel Winter from Instagram haters after posting a photo of them both wearing sheer, tight black dresses.

After several commenters questioned the appropriateness of Winter’s see-through dress, Hyland shut down the negativity.

“You [mean] that she’s fire?? I KNOW,” the actress wrote in response.

Other followers of Hyland were loving Winter’s daring outfit, and the support shown to her by her costar.

Hyland posted a series of photos to Instagram on Monday, showing herself, Winter, and other “Modern Family” stars celebrating the end of the show.

While Hyland’s caption was focused on mourning the end of the ABC sitcom’s run, and reflecting on her time spent with her costars, some of her Instagram followers took issue with the fact that Winter’s dress was sheer and showed off her body.

“Ariel is beautiful, but that outfit is more for a strip club or surprise for the boyfriend. Come on girl,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Why is sis practically in her underwear?”

Hyland was having none of the negativity, and when one follower wrote, “What’s up with ariel winters outfit tho,” she responded, “You [mean] that she’s [fire emoji]? I KNOW.”

caption Sarah Hyland clapped back an Instagram hater on Monday. source Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Fans of the show (and of Hyland and Winter) were quick to show their support for the actresses, writing things like “You both are so fire” and “She is a grown woman let her live,” in response to Hyland’s clap back.

This isn’t the first time Winter’s body or choice of outfit has caused a stir online. In 2019, after Winter posted a series of photos seemingly showing off her weight loss, users criticized her for getting plastic surgery and “chopping up her body,” an accusation the star denied.

And even as early as 2018, the then-20-year-old Winter received some inappropriate Instagram comments about her body after she posted a picture of herself pumping gas – prompting Hyland to call out the “pervs” and “creeps” online.