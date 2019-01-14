31 photos that show how Ariel Winter’s style has evolved over the years

caption Ariel Winter loves to wear outfits with sequin details. source Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Ariel Winter has grown up on television, most notably during her ongoing role in “Modern Family.”

Since her early acting days, Winter’s style has changed dramatically.

The 20-year-old currently seems to favor form-fitting ensembles, dresses with thigh-high slits, sequins, and sleek casual looks.

Take a look at her fashion transformation below.

People often have a hard time watching child stars grow into adults who dress and act as they please. Ariel Winter is no exception.

Over the last decade, the 20-year-old “Modern Family” actress has grown up in the public eye, and her style has changed dramatically since she first hit the red carpet in 2008.

As she approached her 20s, Winter regularly found herself targeted by internet trolls for her “revealing” outfits. But her sharp comebacks on social media have earned her a reputation as a body-positive icon.

Ahead of her 21st birthday on January 28, we’ve compiled 31 of Winter’s most iconic looks to show her style transformation.

At the age of 10, Ariel Winter wore a jewel-studded dress to make her red carpet debut in 2008.

caption The actress complemented her bubble dress with subtle accessories at the “Speed Racer” movie premiere. source Jesse Grant/Getty

Metallics would become one of her go-to looks.

In 2009, aged 11, the actress experimented with skater-inspired patterns like plaid.

caption She wore a grunge-inspired skirt and shirt to three separate red carpet events that year. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She completed the ’90s-inspired look with a pair of Mary Jane shoes and a button-up vest.

At 12, Winter wore a black dress and red lipstick to the premiere of “Charlie St Cloud” in July 2010.

Over the years, Winter has continued to wear black ensembles for red carpet appearances.

In September 2011, the 13-year-old actress wore a floor-length lace gown to the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

She kept her accessories simple, and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Later in 2011, the 13-year-old wore a jumpsuit with a collar and buttons.

caption She accessorized with a gold bangle and drop earrings. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

This was one of the first times she wore something other than a dress or skirt to a red-carpet event.

At 14, Winter wore a fit-and-flare purple dress to the Golden Globes in 2012.

caption Fit-and-flare dresses were a common style for the actress in her early teens. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The look was a colorful choice for Winter, who has since stuck to wearing mostly neutral colors on the red carpet.

Later that year, she wore a pink strapless romper with a thick black belt cinched at her waist and black heels.

The 14-year-old actress also wore her hair in a long, loose braid.

In 2013, the 15-year-old star wore a black T-shirt underneath a metallic pewter short suit.

The actress continues to wear metallics at red-carpet events.

2014 was a turning point for Winter’s sense of style.

In January, the 16-year-old began to experiment with prints.

Later that year, she gave jumpsuits another try with this strapless black style with a white trim.

It was also in 2014 that the actress began wearing more neutral-colored ensembles.

Winter wore a two-piece crop top and maxi skirt ensemble for an Emmy Award celebration in 2014.

Winter added a pop of color to her look by carrying a bright red clutch.

In 2015, the 17-year-old wore a simple white dress with a pair of checkered high heels and a metallic silver clutch to an iHeartRadio event in May.

This was also one of the first times the actress experimented with her hair color.

In December 2015, Winter wore a burnt orange jumpsuit with a halter neck and scallop-patterned bottoms.

Her pants almost looked like an optical illusion.

At 18, Winter wore a strapless body-con dress with a thick choker and strappy heels for Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood party in February 2016.

The look was edgy compared to Winter’s typically glamorous style.

In August 2016, she wore a striped blazer over a crop top to Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

After debuting this look, the actress wore crop tops and high-waisted pants regularly.

At the 2016 Emmy Awards, she wore a bejeweled, skin-toned dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

caption The 18-year-old actress wore silver shoes to match her metallic dress. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

She kept her hair pinned back and her makeup simple.

In October 2016, she appeared on Amazon’s Style Code Live wearing a beige sleeveless turtleneck and a pink miniskirt.

caption This was a more understated look for the actress. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

She completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

In December 2016, the 18-year-old star sported an embellished gown at a Trevor Live event.

caption Winter also sported a new lob haircut. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The actress often wears patterned dresses and gowns to events.

Later that month, Winter wore another embellished dress with large cutouts on the sides.

caption She sported dark nail polish, a staple of the actress’s style. source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

The actress also debuted blunt, choppy bangs – an entirely new hairstyle for her.

Winter wore a shimmery gold dress with mesh and sequin details to the Screen Actors Guild awards in January 2017.

caption She matched the gold dress with orange lipstick. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though she normally wears her hair in long styles, Winter opted for a medium-length bob with loose waves.

At Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood Party in February 2017, the 19-year-old wore a halter-top bodysuit with lace overlay.

caption Winter was way ahead of the “no-pants” trend. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Winter often wears dresses that have a leg-exposing slit or halter neckline – and this one has both.

Winter wore a pink wig, patterned overalls over a fuzzy bra, and white high-top sneakers to Coachella in April, 2017.

caption She showed off her individual, growing sense of style at H&M’s tent at the festival. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This was one of three more experimental outfits she wore to the music festival.

In June 2017, Winter wore a strapless, sequined body-con minidress to a charity event.

Strapless tops and dresses continue to be a common look for the actress.

The actress rocked a similar style one month later while attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

caption Her dress appears to have been made from latex. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

However, Winter took a more daring approach with her shoe choice this time around, opting for a strappy pair of red heels.

In September 2017, Winter showed up to the Emmys looking glamorous in a jeweled dress with thigh-high slits.

caption The actress also wore bold eye makeup and multiple pairs of earrings. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On the red carpet, the actress told PEOPLE that she wanted to “switch it up” by wearing a dress that showcased her legs.

The following year, Winter wore a red dress at the March 2018 premiere of “Pacific Rim Uprising.”

The single-shoulder gown featured another thigh-high slit.

Winter changed things up with a puffy-sleeved black dress in August 2018.

She wore the ensemble while attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

By September 2018, the actress began incorporating some bright colors into her red-carpet style.

While attending the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, Winter wore her hair in the same loose-style bun that she debuted the month prior.

At the “A Time For Heroes” Family Festival in October 2018, Winter showed off a relaxed ensemble.

Winter also proved that she’s ahead of the style game by wearing a silk top, one of 2019’s top fashion trends.

For a Good Morning America appearance in November 2018, the 20-year-old chose a form-fitting off-white dress.

Winter took a bold approach to footwear with this look, donning sheer socks underneath pointy white pumps.

In January 2019, Winter combined all of her fashion favorites into a single ensemble.

caption Her hair was styled into a low, textured ponytail. source Richard Shotwell/Getty Images

She attended the HBO Golden Globes after-party wearing a semi-sheer black dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with strappy sandals and a small clutch.