Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas promise to make 99-cent sneakers available ‘at a later time’ after permanently shutting down pop-up event following the assault of 2 teens

caption Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea are promising fans that they’ll still have a chance to cop the sneaker collaboration. source Adidas

On Thursday, a pop-up event in which the Arizona Iced Tea-branded sneakers were set to be sold for just $0.99 was permanently closed before it even started, after two teenagers were assaulted.

Crowds of sneakerheads and fans of Arizona Iced Tea had waited in lines for hours, with some showing up the night before and staying overnight to get their hands on the sneakers.

caption The crowd outside the promised pop-up. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

“Both adidas and AriZona are grateful for those who came out and apologize for any inconvenience caused as a result of the shutdown,” the brands said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. “In an effort to ensure the safety of fans and consumers, all parties made the decision to close the event with the support of local authorities.”

The companies said that the “collaboration will still be available to the public at a later time,” advising fans to keep an eye on the brands’ Twitter accounts. People are already listing the shoes for sale on websites like eBay and StockX, for prices upwards of $300.

caption People waiting to get into the pop-up left behind crushed cans of Arizona Iced Tea. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The collaboration between Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas sparked massive interest in fans of the two brands. Crowds of people waited overnight for the sneakers, creating unsafe conditions.

One eyewitness told Business Insider that she saw a young woman get hit over the head with a bottle as the crowd grew agitated. Two teenage victims were taken to the hospital, according to a New York City Police Department representative.

The witness to the assault added: “This is too much. I can’t be out here, risking my life for a pair of 99-cent sneakers.”