- An Arizona restaurant has labeled its entire salad menu as “My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry.”
- The restaurant in question is a sports bar in Scottsdale, Arizona, called The Tipsy Coyote Bar & Grill.
- Several restaurants have recently gone viral for the inclusion of menu items with similar names alluding to women’s appetites.
- Many critics have slammed restaurants that include “My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry” sections on their menus, citing sexist implications.
A restaurant in Arizona has labeled its entire salad menu as “My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry.”
The Tipsy Coyote Bar & Grill in Scottsdale, Arizona, is one of several restaurants to recently go viral for the inclusion of “My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry” menu items.
The tired cliché is as follows: When a heterosexual couple eats at a restaurant, the woman will claim she isn’t hungry, order nothing, then pick at the man’s food for the rest of the meal. To combat this fictitious scenario, some restaurants offer “My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry” menu options, which usually include additional french fries or other side dishes.
The Tipsy Coyote, however, does things a little differently – it has an entire menu of salads under the label, in an attempt to gender leafy greens.
INSIDER spoke to Sandra Spade, a bartender and manager at The Tipsy Coyote, and asked her if she noticed any customer reactions to the menu name.
“Not really,” Spade said. “Most people think it’s humorous.”
Other restaurants offer “My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry” menu options as well. Mama D’s in Little Rock, Arkansas, adds extra fries to your order and gives you the option of choosing additional cheese sticks or chicken wings; J-Dub Restaurant & Bar in Bend, Oregon, uses the phrase to describe a regular side of fries; and Tangled Hickory in Viroqua, Wisconsin, adds fries and onion rings to any burger, wrap or sandwich.
But many critics have been quick to slam growing use of the phrase, citing sexist implications. Eater recently published a story titled “Screw This Whole ‘My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry’ Menu Trend.” Munchies, VICE’s food vertical, also released a story called “The Viral ‘My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry’ Menu Option Is Dumb.“
In her article on Munchies, Jelisa Castrodale explains the sexist implications of the phrase, writing: “Why do we all continue to buy into that eternally exhausted idea that women aren’t supposed to be – or aren’t expected to be – hungry enough to order an entire meal, or that we’re collectively OK with denying ourselves the satisfaction of being fully satiated at a restaurant?”