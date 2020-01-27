Here’s what Arizona State University is telling students after a case of the Wuhan virus was confirmed there

source Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

A fifth confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States was reported on Sunday in Tempe, Arizona, where Arizona State University is located.

The university told students, faculty, and staff that the individual with the virus does not live in on-campus housing and is not severely ill, according to an email sent by university officials.

Anyone exposed to the individual will be contacted by ASU or the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, the email said.

Arizona State University told students and faculty on Sunday that a case of the Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed in the university community, according to an email sent by ASU officials.

The university and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) confirmed that the person lives in Tempe, where the university is located, but does not live in university housing, according to an email sent by Mark Searle, executive vice president and provost at the university, and Morgan Olsen, executive vice president and CFO of the university.

The individual is not severely ill and is in isolation in an effort to keep the virus from spreading, the email said. The person recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus is thought to have started, an Arizona Department of Health Services official told The State Press.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the individual with the virus will be notified by the university or MCDPH and given instructions on how to monitor for symptoms of the virus, the email said.

The university advised students, faculty, and staff to follow basic guidelines like washing hands and staying home if they are feeling sick.

The case in Arizona follows two confirmed cases in California, one in Chicago and one in Washington state.