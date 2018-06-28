College World Series extended when Arkansas drops championship-winning pop-up and Oregon State mounts huge comeback

caption Oregon State and Arkansas are providing plenty of drama at the College World Series, including a ninth-inning comeback after the Razorbacks missed an easy opportunity to take home the trophy. source ESPN

Arkansas had a nightmare blooper at the worst possible moment to blow a chance at winning the College World Series.

With a 3-2 lead and two outs in the ninth inning, three Arkansas fielders watched as the game-winning out dropped safely in foul territory.

Oregon State took full advantage of the miscue, tying the game two pitches later and taking the lead with the next batter to force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday.

For a few brief seconds on Wednesday night, Arkansas had won the 2018 College World Series.

The Razorbacks had already won the opener of the best-of-three series and carried a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning of Game 2 against Oregon State. Arkansas closer Matt Cronin was on the mound hoping to secure one more out so his team could start celebrating, and after forcing Cadyn Grenier to pop up into foul territory, the outcome seemed all but settled.

Then, disaster struck the Razorbacks.

As the ball lingered in the air, right fielder Eric Cole, first baseman Jared Gates and second baseman Carson Shaddy all made their play to snag the final out, but amidst confusion or miscommunication, the ball hit the ground to keep Oregon State’s hopes alive.

Two pitches later, Grenier tied the game with a liner to left field.

The next batter up for the Beavers was Trevor Larnach, who would blast a two-run shot over the right field wall to give Oregon State the lead just moments after its season looked like it had ended.

With the 5-3 victory, Oregon State evened the College World Series a 1-1, with a decisive Game 3 set for Thursday.

Arkansas will have to put this nightmare of a game in the past and regroup quickly if they hope to comeback and claim the national title.