A high school student in Arkansas started a website to share teens’ dress code discrimination stories

caption Laura Orsi, left, and her friend Clara Mitchell. source Laura Orsi/Passtheskirt.com

Laura Orsi, who attends Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, launched Passtheskirt.com last week.

The website encourages teens to wear skirts or shorts that violate Little Rock School District’s dress code, which says a student’s shorts or skirt cannot be more than four inches above the knee.

Orsi says that students should then pass the clothing items on to a student of a different race or gender to see if they receive a dress code violation.

A high school senior in Arkansas has launched a website to share stories of dress code discrimination across the country.

Laura Orsi, who attends Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School in Little Rock, was inspired to launch passtheskirt.com after her friend had a panic attack in her school’s office when administration told her her skirt was “too short” for the dress code, according to a blog post on the website.

According to Orsi, administration accused the teen’s friend, Clara Mitchell, of faking her panic attack and threatened her with suspension after she was “repeatedly asked to turn around so her backside could be viewed in the skirt by a room of judging adults.”

Orsi said in her blog post that she believed that Mitchell was targeted because she was Asian, so Orsi decided to wear the same skirt the next day to see if she would be told it violated the dress code. She said she went the whole day without comments from the administration.

“I was even alone in the hall with one of the people who gave Clara the violation, purposefully drew attention to myself, and still didn’t get coded,” Orsi said.

Orsi wrote on the website that she believes minorities are targeted more than white students. “Not only are they made to feel as though their clothes are more important than their education, but also that a white’s education is more important than theirs, perpetuating a society where minority women are stuck at the bottom.”

And like many students across the country, Orsi said she and her classmates believe that girls are targeted more than boys for dress code violations.

Read more: A 22-year-old woman says she was kicked out of her local gym because her clothes were too ‘revealing’ and ‘were confusing the men’

The Little Rock School District Dress Code says that the hem of a student’s shorts or skirt cannot be more than four inches above the knee.

It also says: “Students are not to wear suggestive or revealing clothing that diverts attention from the learning process or that may lead to a student being insulted, assaulted or approached disrespectfully.”

On Thursday, with help from her dad, Orsi built the website, Pass the Skirt, and created an accompanying Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for the movement.

She encouraged other students in the Little Rock School District, as well as students across the country, to wear shirts and shorts that violated the district dress code, then pass the items on to a student of a different race or gender to see who received violations from administration.

She asked the students to take photos and post with the hashtag #PassTheSkirt to share their stories.

“Feeling empowered and confident and safe in what you are wearing always deserves a time and place, especially at school, and that’s what we want to promote,” Orsi told INSIDER via email. “These are young girls growing up in a judgmental world. Their teenage years shouldn’t be spent looking down on their bodies because they’re too curvy, too tall, too anything. “

Her movement has since spread across the world, with students from Europe and Asia asking how they can get involved.

“I’m super thrilled about this movement spreading across the country,” Orsi told INSIDER. “It’s actually reached people in Singapore, Britain, Hungary, and Canada, too. Lots of school districts are joining in. Their pages are being put up on our website as they submit their information. We want this movement to go everywhere it can, everywhere girls feel discriminated against by dress codes. This isn’t just an issue at my school. It’s an issue for girls around the world who feel sexualized and discriminated against.”

Orsi said she plans to show her school administration the results of a survey she’s conducting on her website, which asks students how often their clothing has been questioned.

The teen said her school administrators have been supportive of the movement, and she’s in the process of recruiting a diverse group of students to help grow the movement at her school.

“[The administrators] are for changing it to something more inclusive that promotes a better learning environment, which I hope removing rules that are getting students unnecessarily removed from the classroom will do,” she said.