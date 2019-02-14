A woman says she she drove herself to the hospital after getting shot in the face with a crossbow while protecting her family from a thief

caption Joseph Avellino was arrested on battery charges. source Cross County Sheriff’s Office

A man was arrested on one charge of battery and three charges of endangering a minor after allegedly shooting a woman in the face with a crossbow.

The woman, who was identified as Janet Partain, said she was defending teenage family members from the man when she was shot.

Partain claims that the man, Joseph Avellino, stole from her.

Partain says she drove herself to the hospital after sustaining the injury.

Janet Partain didn’t know what to do, but she knew she had to act fast after she was hit.

On Monday, the 40-year-old Arkansas woman said she was shot in the face with a crossbow after a confrontation escalated. At the time, Partain said she was speaking with a man who has been identified as Joseph Avellino, 34, who she claims had stolen from her, CBS-affiliated WREG-TV reported.

Partain’s 14-year-old son and 15-year-old nephew were with her at the time. She told the outlet that she took the arrow to her face to protect them.

“(He) was pointing the arrow at them and he fired a shot at one of them, and I pushed them out the way and I got hit,” she said. “I think I was in shock because once I got hit I said, ‘I can’t believe you almost shot that kid.'”

After the confrontation, police officers were called to the scene – but Partain wasn’t there. She had already driven herself to the hospital to seek medical attention for the crossbow in her head.

“I knew I needed to get there fast,” she told the outlet of the decision to drive herself to the hospital.

The hospital staff were able to remove the arrow, and Partain remained in the hospital recovering as of Tuesday afternoon.

“My face is throbbing and I can’t shut one of my eyes,” Partain told WREG, but added that she was thankful to be alive.

“It was an odd sight to see someone with an arrow in their face and they’re still conscious and talking to me,” Captain Jeff Nichols of the Cross County Sheriff’s Office told WREG.

Per a police statement, Avellino was arrested on Monday in connection to the incident on one charge of battery and three charges of endangering a minor.