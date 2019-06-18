The popular Arlo Pro 2 smart security system is $200 off at Best Buy right now

source Best Buy

source Best Buy

Arlo has been building great security cameras for a few years now, and the Arlo Pro 2 is no exception.

The Pro 2 offers a 1,080p resolution, night vision, Alexa and HomeKit support, and more, so it should be more than good enough for the majority of people.

For a limited time, a four-camera setup of the Arlo Pro 2 is discounted by $200 at Best Buy, which is a steal for such a great system.

Arlo is known as offering one of the best smart security systems on the market. The Arlo Pro 2 security system offers cameras with a great video quality, a number of smart features, and more. For a limited time, you can get an Arlo Pro 2 with four video cameras for $200 off from Best Buy.

The Arlo Pro 2 cameras themselves offer a 1,080p resolution, which should be more than enough for most people, plus they can be charged and used wirelessly – which means that you can move the cameras and place them where you want without having to deal with pesky charging cables. The cameras also offer two-way audio, night vision, and more, so you should be able to get great footage at all times, no matter where you are in the world.

One of the nicest things about the Arlo Pro 2 security system is that it works with Amazon Alexa; plus it works with HomeKit too, so you should be able to integrate your security setup with the rest of your smart home ecosystem.

The Arlo app is also pretty smart. From the app, you can set up things like motion zones, review recorded footage, and more. The cameras communicate with the Arlo base station, which means that they’ll remain reliable, and you can store footage locally, instead of in the cloud.

Interesting in getting the Arlo Pro 2 system for yourself? Now’s a good time to order it. While the four-camera setup would normally come at $799.99, at Best Buy you can get it for $200 off .