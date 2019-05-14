Arlo’s home security cameras are up to $300 off at Best Buy and Amazon for a limited time

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The Arlo Pro 2 is a high-quality security camera that can record footage at up to 1080p and offers great features like night vision and two-way audio.

You can get save up to $300 on Arlo Pro 2 camera bundles that come with your choice of either two cameras, two cameras and a doorbell, or six cameras.

The discounts are available at Best Buy and Amazon for a limited time.

Arlo has been one of the most-loved smart security camera companies over the past few years, and for good reason – its cameras are well-designed, easy to use, and capture high-quality video footage. And now, for a limited time, you can get Arlo security cameras for a hugely discounted price at Best Buy and Amazon.

There a few different Arlo Pro 2 security camera bundles on sale, including a set with two security cameras, a set with two cameras and a smart doorbell, and one with six cameras. You can save up to $300 on the security cameras, depending on which kit you buy. If you have a large home and you want to cover a number of different rooms with security cameras, this is a great time to buy.

The Arlo Pro 2 wireless security cameras capture 1080p footage both indoors and outdoors, so you can use them just about anywhere. The cameras have a simple white design, so they should blend in with most home decor.

Arlo’s cameras also offer two-way audio, a rechargeable battery, night vision, and smart home support. The cameras currently work with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, though expanded support is expected later in the year.

One of the best things about the Arlo security system is that the cameras communicate with a hub, which helps add a number of features. Sure, the hub is an extra thing you have to set up, but you can use it to store past footage, plus Arlo periodically updates the hub’s firmware to bring new improvements to the security system.

We don’t know how long these deals will last, so if you’re looking to outfit your home with security cameras, now’s the time to do it.