Best Buy is discounting a home security bundle with two Arlo Pro cameras and a smart doorbell — you can save $150

source Best Buy

Arlo builds some of the best smart security systems you can buy, and its security cameras are high-tech and well made.

For a limited time, a kit with two Arlo Pro 2 security cameras and a smart doorbell is on sale for $150 off its normal price at Best Buy.

The deal ends today, October 10, 2019, so it’s worth acting quickly if you’re interested.

If you’re building a smart home, one of the first things you should consider investing in is a smart security system. Security systems can be expensive, but luckily one of the best security systems you can buy is currently discounted at Best Buy.

The Arlo Pro 2 security kit, which comes with two cameras and a smart doorbell, is on sale for $299.99 – that’s $150 off the normal price of $449.99.

There’s plenty to love about the Arlo Pro 2 security system. The cameras are pretty high quality with a 1,080p resolution and night vision, so you can clearly see what’s going on in your home day or night. The two cameras are weatherproof, so they can be mounted indoors or outdoors.

The smart doorbell is pretty impressive too. While it doesn’t have a camera built into it, it does support two-way audio, allowing you to talk to whoever is at the door from the Arlo app, no matter where you are – as long as you have an internet connection. Whenever someone presses the button on the doorbell, you’ll get a notification, so you can still answer the door when you’re not at home.

From the app, you can watch footage from your cameras and manage your security system’s settings. All in all, the kit is a good place to start for smart home enthusiasts who want to have a basic security system in place.

As mentioned above, the deal ends today, October 10, 2019, so if you are interested, you’ll want to act quickly.