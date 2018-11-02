Armed police responding, 2 injured in incident at Sony office in London

caption Police cars outside offices in Kensington High Street, central London, on November 2, 2018. source Georgia Colson

Armed police are responding to an incident at Sony’s office in London which has injured two people.

Staff have been evacuated from the building on Derry Street, just off London’s Kensington High Street .

Terribly worrying scenes outside Sony HQ in Kensington. Armed police have arrived pic.twitter.com/4sESrbPquB — Katie Hind (@katiehind) November 2, 2018

We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service. At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 2, 2018

Video footage from the scene shows the armed response.

Video from Kensington High Street where this armed response incident is going on. Can't see in the video but there's a stretcher by the ambulance. (credit Georgia Colson) pic.twitter.com/3oRyW1dqsd — Kieran Corcoran (@kj_corcoran) November 2, 2018

