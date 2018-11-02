Armed police responding, 2 injured in incident at Sony office in London

Sinéad Baker, Business Insider US
Police cars outside offices in Kensington High Street, central London, on November 2, 2018.

Armed police are responding to an incident at Sony’s office in London which has injured two people.

Staff have been evacuated from the building on Derry Street, just off London’s Kensington High Street .

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service.

“At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going.”

Video footage from the scene shows the armed response.

More to follow.