Armie Hammer posted a weird Instagram story of his son sucking his toes, and people are freaked out

source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actor Armie Hammer, known for his roles in “Call Me by Your Name” and “The Social Network,” posted an Instagram story of his young son that had enough people gagging that the negative response trended on Twitter.

The ire wasn’t directed toward Hammer’s son, but rather what he was doing: the video shows him sucking on Hammer’s toes, with the caption “This happened for a solid 7 minutes… #footfetishonfleek.”

The “Armie Hammer” tag on Twitter is full of people warning each other not to watch the video, and reacting with shock and squeamishness when they do anyways.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“You don’t want to know why Armie Hammer is trending,” journalist Yashar Ali tweeted on Saturday. “Trust me, you don’t want to know. I know and I’ll never be the same.”

Search “Armie Hammer” on Twitter and the results are mostly the same. The actor best known for his roles in “Call Me by Your Name” and “The Social Network” trended on Twitter on Saturday, thanks to a video he uploaded on his Instagram story that has viewers feeling very grossed out.

The video in question disappeared from Hammer’s Instagram story, where he has 1.2 million followers. Whether it expired automatically after 24 hours or Hammer removed it after it gained so much negative attention is unclear, but the story was recorded and posted on Twitter by multiple users.

armie hammer’s audition for the new taraninto movie pic.twitter.com/zGxoClVafo — kyra (@qhantomthread) July 27, 2019

In it, Hammer’s 2-year-old son Ford appears to be sucking on his dad’s toes. The caption reads: “This happened for a solid 7 minutes… #footfetishonfleek.” It appears to have been taken by Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who can be heard saying “This is not normal.”

Read more: Instagram did a ‘meme page purge’ and suspended dozens of accounts with millions of combined followers, leaving some users without income

Twitter users were quick to makes memes about the video, the general reaction to which was being grossed out. Even Hammer arguably looked a little grossed out in the video, pulling his foot away at the end and saying “Okay, okay, no more. Alright, no more.”

The user above who tweeted out the video made a reference to Quentin Tarantino’s latest fim, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which viewers have pointed out contains a lot of foot fixation.

me: why is armie hammer trending? me, two seconds later: pic.twitter.com/3mtX0CA3EL — ɐuǝlǝɾ (@_lajena) July 27, 2019

I have to stop clicking on the trending topics after this Armie Hammer shit. pic.twitter.com/M6v2LmYCEV — Henry Riles (@HenryPRiles) July 27, 2019

Me after seeing that Armie Hammer video pic.twitter.com/FsXE88ehYf — robette ???????????????? (@1992_rp) July 27, 2019

When I saw Armie Hammer is trending, I was worried it might be because he put his foot in his mouth, and, well, I was close. — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) July 27, 2019

Considering that the star of Hammer’s video is a 2-year-old (and putting everything in their mouths is something toddlers tend to do), most users tried to keep reactions light. Most memes focused on the fact that people didn’t expect to see that kind of video when they clicked on the trending actor’s name.

With that being said, Hammer might think twice before posting another video involving toes.