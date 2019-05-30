The man who set himself on fire near the White House lawn has died

caption A man is seen engulfed in flames after he set himself on fire on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington.JPG source KRISJAN BERZINS /via REUTERS

Arnav Gupta, 33, has died from his injuries after setting himself on fire near the White House lawn on Wednesday.

The man from Bethesda, Maryland, lit himself on fire just after noon on Wednesday, near the Ellipse – a large common area where tourists visit.

His family had reported him missing earlier in the day, and said they were concerned for his safety.

Arnav Gupta, of Bethesda, Maryland, was filmed lighting himself on fire just after noon on Wednesday, near the Ellipse – a large common area where tourists visit – and the National Museum of African American History.

Secret Service agents, officials from the National Park Service, and US Park Police extinguished the flames and rendered first aid before the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

The US Park Police said he died of his injuries on Wednesday evening.

An investigation into the incident is being run by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gupta, 33, was reported missing earlier on Wednesday by his family, who had seen him leave his home.

Montgomery County Police Department issued an alert saying officials were “concerned for Gupta’s physical and emotional welfare.”

In video of Wednesday’s incident, a man can be seen engulfed in flames before the fire was extinguished.

Secret Service spokesman Jeffrey Adams told CNBC that the agency’s Uniformed Division Officers “responded in seconds” after the fire was lit.

The incident happened on the Ellipse, a 52-acre park just south of the White House and north of the National Mall.

In April, a man was arrested after he lit himself on fire outside the North Lawn of the White House. The man suffered minor injuries, and Secret Service extinguished the fire before he was fully engulfed in flames.