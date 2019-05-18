Arnold Schwarzenegger was jump-kicked in the back during a visit to South Africa and said he didn’t realize it until he saw the video footage later

caption US actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (C) is seen at the Arnold Classic Africa, a multi-sport festival held at the Sandton Convention Centre on May 18, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. source MICHELE SPATARI/AFP/Getty Images

Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was jump kicked in the back Saturday during a visit to South Africa for a sporting event.

In a video posted on Twitter, Schwarzenegger can be seen filming on a phone before a man charges the 71-year-old from behind and kicks him in the back.

Schwarzenegger seemed unhurt and undeterred, only acknowledging the attack in a Twitter post later, saying he was “glad the idiot didn’t interrupt” his Snapchat.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was jump kicked in the back Saturday during a visit to South Africa.

According to CNN, the 71-year-old was visiting the country for Arnold Classic Africa, an annual multi-sport festival in Johannesburg, Gauteng. A video posted to Twitter shows Schwarzenegger filming on his phone before a man charges him from behind and jump kicks him in the back.

I’m not an etiquette expert, but pretty sure if you want to ask Arnold Schwarzenegger for a Lamborghini, flying kicking him in the back is not a good start. pic.twitter.com/1vqV7yLSoy — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) May 18, 2019

Security guards quickly intervened and carried the man off. A voice is then heard shouting “Help me, I need a Lamborghini!” over and over.

Schwarzenegger seemed undeterred by the assault. He only acknowledged the attack later on Twitter, posting that he’s “glad the idiot didn’t interrupt” his Snapchat.

He also asked his followers in a tweet to focus more on the athletes participating in the festival and less on the “crazed fan” that attacked him, which is how the festival described the assailant on its Twitter account.