Arnold Schwarzenegger says ‘pumping iron’ with Chris Pratt was ‘the decision-making factor’ in letting the actor marry his daughter

- Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.
- During the appearance, Schwarzenegger talked about his new son-in-law, Chris Pratt.
- The former bodybuilder said that Pratt asked to work out with him and that they bonded during their gym session.
- “Pumping iron was the decision-making factor, absolutely,” Schwarzenegger said of his decision to let Pratt join their family.
