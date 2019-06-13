11 stunning photos of Arranmore, the Irish island that is looking for new residents from the US

caption The island recently added high-speed broadband to give remote workers an internet connection. source AdamWebster89/Getty Images

Arranmore is a tiny island off the northwestern coast of Ireland.

People in Arranmore have written an open letter to citizens of the US to sell their homeland as a great place to live.

The island is known for scuba diving, great seafood, and beautiful, drastic cliffs.

Recently, it added high-speed broadband to give remote workers an internet connection that’s “as good as any office in America,” according to the letter.

People in Arranmore, a tiny, idllyic island off the northwestern coast of Ireland, are trying to recruit Americans to move to their homeland.

Traditionally a home for fishermen and farmers, Aranmore has lost a considerable percentage of its population in recent years as young locals flock to bigger cities for work, according to The Irish Post. Now, a video by Three Ireland details how the islanders are embarking on a project to welcome new neighbors by adding high-speed broadband across the region.

In light of this fundamental change, the people of Arranmore have written an open letter to citizens of the US to sell their beloved island as a great place to live.

Check out 11 beautiful photos of the remote Irish island that could be your new home.

Arranmore is a small island located off the northwestern coast of Ireland.

caption Arranmore is part of Ireland’s County Donegal. source Lukassek/Shutterstock

According to its website, the County Donegal island, also known as Árainn Mhór, has been inhabited since prehistoric times.

The island is rustic and relatively undeveloped, but it boasts undeniable natural beauty.

caption Cliffs on the coast of Arranmore. source AdamWebster89/Getty Images

Arranmore is home to dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, grassy planes, and sea caves.

The island is known for its stellar scuba diving.

caption A scuba diver swims between underwater formations. source John Schults/Reuters

Diving spots off the coast of Arranmore such as “Paradise Cavern” and “Green Island” are some of the most spectacular diving sites in all of Ireland, according to Dive Arranmore.

And Arranmore’s location in the Northern Atlantic is said to gives locals access to some of the world’s best seafood.

caption A boat docked in the bay off Arranmore. source Patrick Mangan/Shutterstock

According to Discover Ireland, visitors and residents can rent boats for “sea angling,” or fishing, to catch “cod, ling, conger eel, pollock, wrasse, skate, turbot, and plaice” in the surrounding waters.

Unlike many more densely populated Irish regions, Arranmore has held fast to its Gaelic traditions.

caption Boats off the coast of Arranmore. source Rob Crandall/Shutterstock

Féile Árainn Mhór, also known as Féile Róise Rua, is Arranmore’s annual music celebration, according to the festival’s website. Discover Ireland says the celebration gathers artists on the island to perform and shed light on Arranmore’s culture and Irish language.

Despite all it has to offer, Arranmore has been “decimated by emigration” in recent years.

caption The remote island has lost most of its population to more urban destinations. source Arranmore

According to The Irish Post, the island has historically been home to fishermen and farmers, but young people are no longer interested in pursuing careers in those fields. As a result, Arranmore’s population has dipped to just 469 people.

“The biggest silence I hear on Arranmore is the sound of children,” one islander said in a video by Three Ireland.

Now the people of Arranmore are calling on Americans to become their new neighbors.

caption Lighthouse on Arranmore Island. source Patrick Mangan/Shutterstock

In an open letter to US citizens, the people of Arranmore listed some of the perks of living on their beloved island.

The letter promises that, at most, your morning commute will only be five minutes.

caption Though remote, Arranmore is easy to navigate due to its size. source Arranmore

According to Discover Ireland, Arranmore island is approximately five kilometers long and three kilometers wide, or roughly seven square miles, so everything is relatively easy to get to.

Arranmore also recently received access to high-speed broadband for the first time.

caption Cliffs at Arranmore. source Patrick Mangan/Shutterstock

The letter boasts that the island’s internet connection is “as good as any office in America.”

“We’re online 24/7 these days,” the letter reads. “We’ve a lot of catching up to do.”

Islanders said that their homeland is officially “open for business.”

caption Sunset over the Arranmore cliffs. source Patrick Mangan/Shutterstock

The island is already home to “a whole host of multi-talented people […] ready to collaborate,” including graphic designers, photographers, app developers, and skilled craftspeople.

Making a move to this little Irish island doesn’t have to empty your bank account.

caption Islanders are open to speaking with those interested in pursuing opportunities on Arranmore. source Arranmore

Real estate on the island starts at $56,390 (50,000 Euros), according to Nuroa.

If you want to learn more about Arranmore, you can visit the island’s website or Facebook page.