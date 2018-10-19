Arrow Electronics Collaborates with Infineon Technologies to Raise Innovation Capability and Engineering Competency of Start-ups in South East Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – October 19, 2018 – Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies, a German semiconductor and system solutions provider, to provide start-up businesses in South East Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand with innovative products and engineering support to help them accelerate the idea-to-impact innovation journey.





Arrow and Infineon MoU Signing Ceremony (from left to right)

Natarajan MM (Arrow), Esmond Wong (Arrow), H.E. Dr. Ulrich A. Sante (German Ambassador to Singapore), Dr. Koh Poh Koon (Senior Minister of State, Singapore) Dr. Helmut Gassel (Infineon) and Chua Chee Seong (Infineon)





The MoU was signed at Infineon Technologies’ OktoberTech Asia event today where industry players showcased solutions around the future of mobility, robotics, smart living and smart cities. Dr. Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade & Industry and National Development and H.E. Dr. Ulrich A. Sante, German Ambassador to Singapore were among the officiating guests at the event today. The event featured keynote speeches, concurrent technical tracks and an innovation showcase of nearly 40 mobility, smart living and robotic applications.

“Infineon offers a wide range of microelectronics that connects the digital world of data with the real world of things, from sensors to security chips,” said Chua Chee Seong, president and managing director, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. “Infineon’s collaboration with Arrow will offer start-ups the capabilities and innovations to develop the next generation of intelligent and intuitive devices.”

“With technologies rapidly evolving in the last few years, startups constantly face challenges to stay ahead of the game. They are often in need of engineering expertise, especially in areas such as wireless connectivity, sensing and controlling and system integration. This is where Arrow can come in to bridge these knowledge gaps and accelerate turning innovative ideas to impactful inventions/businesses,” said Natarajan MM, vice president of sales for South Asia of Arrow’s Asia-Pacific business. “We are excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with Infineon and put a wide range of Infineon innovative products in the hands of the innovators and engineers, especially in the areas of autonomous car, electrified low-speed vehicles, robotics, industry 4.0, and smart home and city applications.”

Arrow is committed to supporting the start-up ecosystem in Singapore, including announcing a collaboration with AIRmaker, a Singapore-based Internet of Things (IoT) accelerator. Arrow has been helping the AIRmaker program start-ups become more effective and productive in their idea-to-impact product journey by overcoming technical challenges and gaining critical IoT technology know-how, to turn a design into a product ready to be manufactured.

“As a start-up accelerator, we have seen a lot of talented entrepreneurs and promising startups in Singapore who are ready to take off and thrive. They have great business ideas and the vision to contribute to the nation,” said Kwai Seng Lee, managing director, AIRmaker. “Global technology companies such as Arrow bring technology know-how and engineering expertise that can help startups throughout their idea-to-impact innovation journey.”

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 150,000 of the world's leading manufacturers of technology used in homes, business and daily life. With 2017 sales of $26.6 billion, Arrow aggregates electronics and enterprise computing solutions for customers and suppliers in industrial and commercial markets.